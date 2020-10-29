J&K converted into open jail: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into a jail where voices of politicians, journalists and civil society members are being stifled.

Speaking to reporters at her residence on the Gupkar road in Srinagar on Thursday she said nobody is allowed to speak in Kashmir be it journalists, civil society members or politicians.

"There is total lawlessness. Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into a jail," she said.

"They want to loot our resources."

She said when people of Ladakh protested, they were taken to Delhi on a plane and asked what their problems were but today people of Ladakh are also regretting.

"Poor people are not given bread, but instead they are told to buy land in J&K," she said.

She said they will continue to raise their voice against the new laws introduced in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are not Twitter politicians, we won't stay inside, we will come out. Every day a new diktat is being issued by Delhi, if they are so strong why don't they take on China, which has martyred 20 people. All of the force is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she said.