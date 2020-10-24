J&K: China-made Pakistani quadcopter shot down by Indian Army at LoC

Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter along Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

According to the Indian Army officials, the Pakistan Army quadcopter was shot down at around 8 AM today.

"Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 AM today along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over own position there," an official told news agency ANI.