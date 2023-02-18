J&K: Bus falls in gorge in Reasi; 2 killed, over dozen injured

Rajouri: In a tragic report emerging from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, a bus rolled down a gorge killing two and injuring over a dozen. The incident occurred in the Aliya area of Reasi on Saturday.
Injured shifted to hospital
"A passenger bus going from Rajouri town to Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district went out of the driver's control and fell into a gorge near Teryath town.
"Two persons died on the spot while 19 were injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment," officials said.
