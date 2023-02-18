J&K: Bus falls in gorge in Reasi, 2 killed over dozen injured | ANI

Rajouri: In a tragic report emerging from Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, a bus rolled down a gorge killing two and injuring over a dozen. The incident occurred in the Aliya area of Reasi on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Injured shifted to hospital

"A passenger bus going from Rajouri town to Shiv Khori shrine in Reasi district went out of the driver's control and fell into a gorge near Teryath town.

"Two persons died on the spot while 19 were injured. The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment," officials said.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Taloja industrial estate organises workshop on accident prevention

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)