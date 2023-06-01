 J&K: BSF shoots down suspected Pak intruder along international border in Samba
The BSF has launched a search operation along the IB in the Samba sector as the intruder's body is lying in the forward area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | FPJ

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. The incident took place near the Mangu Chak border outpost (BoP) in the Samba sector around 2:50 am, they said.

Suspicious movement reported across the border

"In the early hours today, alert BSF troops noticed suspicious movement of a person, who crossed the IB from Pakistan's side, in the Samba area," a Border Security Force spokesperson said. He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing. The troops opened fire, killing him, the spokesperson said.

Arms and narcotics found earlier after firefight with terrorists

The BSF has launched a search operation along the IB in the Samba sector as the intruder's body is lying in the forward area. This is the second such incident along the India-Pakistan border in the Jammu division in two days. On Wednesday, the Army foiled an infiltration bid with the arrest of three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

The terrorists, from whom a huge consignment of arms and narcotics was recovered, were arrested after an exchange of fire near the border fence, according to a defence spokesperson.

Pakistani drone shot down near Punjab

Earlier in May 2023, India’s Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International Border near Punjab's Amritsar, the force said.

The BSF troops deployed in the depth area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected Pakistani drone in the Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district around 8.48 pm on May 20, the BSF said in a statement.

