 J&K: Blast Across LoC In Rajouri Sparks Suspicion; Search Operations Launched
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: Blast Across LoC In Rajouri Sparks Suspicion; Search Operations Launched

J&K: Blast Across LoC In Rajouri Sparks Suspicion; Search Operations Launched

“The suspicious movement was reported across the LoC in the Laam sector of Rajouri district late on Wednesday night. The blast occurred very close to the zero line during the movement," said officials.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

Jammu: A blast occurred across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, said officials here on Thursday.

About The Blast

The blast occurred on Wednesday night across the LoC in the district.

“The suspicious movement was reported across the LoC in the Laam sector of Rajouri district late on Wednesday night. The blast occurred very close to the zero line during the movement," said officials.

Read Also
J&K: Severe Dry Spell & High Temperatures Spark Forest Fires In Rajouri; Locals Complain Of...
article-image

A search operation has been launched in the area, the officials further said.

The blast most likely occurred during the movement of suspicious persons close to the LoC on the other side in the no man’s land. It is being ascertained whether the blast occurred accidentally or was triggered by suspicious movement in the no man’s land which contains pressure-triggered landmines.

More details were awaited.

Pakistani agencies have been trying to push terrorists into the Indian territory to create disturbances. Massive search operations are already underway in some areas in the Jammu division.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Blast Across LoC In Rajouri Sparks Suspicion; Search Operations Launched

J&K: Blast Across LoC In Rajouri Sparks Suspicion; Search Operations Launched

We Are On Mission To Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

We Are On Mission To Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

On Camera: Truck Drive Tries To Mow Down Cop As He Attempts To Stop Overloaded Vehicle In Haryana's...

On Camera: Truck Drive Tries To Mow Down Cop As He Attempts To Stop Overloaded Vehicle In Haryana's...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock of Shravasti Flood Situation, Distributes Relief Materials; Video

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock of Shravasti Flood Situation, Distributes Relief Materials; Video

10 Lives Lost Within 24 Hours Due To Lightning Strikes In Bihar: Officials Report

10 Lives Lost Within 24 Hours Due To Lightning Strikes In Bihar: Officials Report