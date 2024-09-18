 J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Kishtwar Records Highest Voter Turnout At 70.03% Till 3 PM, Pulwama Lowest At 36.90%; Check Details
Pulwama district has recorded the lowest voter turnout at 36.90 per cent in the first phase of the assembly polls. The total voter turnout in the Union territory stands at 50.65 per cent.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Jammu& Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | ANI

The Kishtwar district has recorded the highest voter turnout at 70.03 per cent till 3 pm in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, as per the data provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday.
According to the ECI, Doda recorded a 61.90 per cent turnout followed by Ramban at 60.04 per cent, Kulgam at 50.57 per cent, Shopian at 46.84 per cent, and Anantnag at 46.67 per cent.

Pulwama district has recorded the lowest voter turnout at 36.90 per cent in the first phase of the assembly polls. The total voter turnout stands at 50.65 per cent. Voting, which commenced at 7 am today, is underway across the Union Territory. It will conclude at 6 pm.

Voting was halted briefly at a polling station in Bagwan Mohalla, Kishtwar following a protest here over the identification of voters, however, voting was resumed. Responding to the incident, Kishtwar DM Rajesh Kumar Shavan said that it was confusion and situation is normal.
Notably, Kashmiri migrant voters also cast their votes under high security at ITI College Campus in Jammu.

Meanwhile, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) incharge of Jammu and Kashmir and Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that the people of the union territory came out in large numbers and showcased enthusiasm every time the PM paid a visit here.
BJP's Kishtwar candidate Shagun Parihar launched a scathing attack on opposition candidates from the PDP and National Conference, accusing them of attempting to undermine her by alleging that she was playing the victim card to gain sympathy.

In the first phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are voting today; that includes 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region. Voting for the second and third phases in J-K will be held on September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will be held on October 8.

