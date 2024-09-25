 J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 36.93 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded By 1 PM In Phase 2 Of Polling
As per the Election Commission of India, Reasi has recorded the highest voter turnout of 51.55 percent among all six districts while Srinagar has still recorded the lowest turnout of 17.95 percent, as of 1 pm.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
Voters In Rajouri | ECI | X

Srinagar: The voter turnout in the second phase of voting for Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections was recorded at 36.93 per cent as of 1 pm on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission.

According to ECI, the voter turnout for Poonch is 49.94 percent, followed by Rajouri with 46.93 percent, Budgam with 39.43 percent and Ganderbal with 39.29 percent.

According to ECI, the voter turnout for Poonch is 49.94 percent, followed by Rajouri with 46.93 percent, Budgam with 39.43 percent and Ganderbal with 39.29 percent.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Jammu hit out at the BJP-led central government and said that for the first time after independence, a state was turned into a union territory. He further said that instead of their own people, Jammu and Kashmir is governed by the people of other states.

In Jammu, Congress MP & Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "In the history of India, after 1947 several UTs were turned into states. States were divided - Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand was formed out of Bihar, Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh. But for the first time after independence, a state was turned into a UT. This was done to Jammu & Kashmir. This is an injustice to you. Your democratic rights have been snatched away from you. Today J-K, is not run by the people of J-K, it is run by the people of other states. We had thought that you would get back the statehood before elections. That would have been the correct way...But it is fine that they are conducting elections first. But we want your democratic rights, the statehood of J&K is given back to you."

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Exudes Confidence In BJP's Victory

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in these elections as efforts of PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah have vanished the terrorism from the territory.

Athawale said, "It is a very good sign that people are coming out to vote in large numbers. In the first phase, the voting percentage was around 59 percent, which is comparably higher than other states. The numbers were similar in Lok Sabha elections. BJP will emerge victorious in these elections as with the efforts of PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah terrorism has been reduced in J&K...J&K is progressing towards development..."

About The 2nd Phase Of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am on Wednesday. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory. In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters and 53 third-gender voters.

The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8.

