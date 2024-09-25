J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 24.10% Voter Turnout Recorded By 11 AM In 2nd Phase Of Polling

Voters standing in long queues at PS 39 D, 88 AC Surankote, with great enthusiasm to exercise their democratic right. | ECI | X

Srinagar: A voter turnout of 24.10 percent was recorded till 11 am in the second phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir held on Wednesday.

According to the data of the Election Commission of India, Reasi recorded the highest voter turnout of 33.39 percent while Srinagar recorded the lowest turnout with 11.67 percent. As per ECI, Poonch with 33.06 percent, Rajouri with 30.04 percent, Ganderbal with 27.20 percent, and Budgam with 25.53 percent.

Voting, which commenced at 7 am today, is underway across the Union Territory. It will conclude at 6 pm.

Delegations From Various Countries Arrive To Witness Indian Elections

Amidst the polling, a high-level delegation of senior diplomats from various countries arrived at different polling booths including Budgam and Srinagar on Wednesday to witness the polling process in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs invited a delegation of diplomats from around 15 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and Philippines.

The senior diplomats, during their visit to the polling booth interacted with the people and voters.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Appeal To Voters

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appealed to the voters of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers after the polling for the second phase began in the territory. Urging electors to vote for their rights, prosperity, and abundance, Rahul Gandhi said that each vote to the INDIA alliance will bring Jammu and Kashmir on the path of prosperity.

Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah Urges Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Wrap Up Campaigning In Kashmir & Shift Focus Towards Jammu

In a pointed remark aimed at its alliance partner Congress party, which is contesting elections in Jammu and Kashmir alongside the National Conference, Omar Abdullah urged Rahul Gandhi to wrap up campaigning in Kashmir and shift his focus towards Jammu. He emphasized that the party should prioritize Jammu, where it holds the majority of seats, instead of solely campaigning in Kashmir.

"I hope after Rahul is done campaigning in one or two seats in Kashmir, he focuses in Jammu. Ultimately what the Congress does in Kashmir is not important. What the Congress does in Jammu is important. Unfortunately, Congress hasn't done as much in the plains of Jammu as we would expect them to do. The lion's share of the seats that the alliance gave in Jammu was to the Congress party. Yet, the Congress' campaign in Jammu is yet to begin and there are only five days of campaigning. I hope once Rahul is done campaigning in this one seat in the valley, the Congress focuses all it's attention in the plains of Jammu."," Abdullah said.

About Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an interesting contest with several political parties and independents in the fray. National Congress and Congress have formed an alliance though they are also in friendly contest on some seats.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began at 7 am on Wednesday. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory. In this phase, 25,78,099 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballot, comprising 13,12,730 lakh male voters, 12,65,316 lakh female voters and 53 third-gender voters.

The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8.