J&K: As earthquake tremors shake Anantnag Valley brave doctors deliver baby in hospital; video goes viral |

Earthquake vibrations were felt in India on Thursday, March 21, 2023. A baby was being born in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag hospital at the time.

A video uploaded to Twitter shows the doctor and his colleagues remaining calm when the room rocked and the lights went out. The infant was delivered through a lower-segment cesarean section.

It is wonderful that the doctors at Anantnag Hospital delivered a baby despite the earthquakes. Earthquakes and tremors may be extremely stressful and frightening, particularly in a hospital with delicate equipment and patients.

A video has been tweeted by the district's Chief Medical Officer stating, "Emergency LSCS was going on at SDH Bijbehara Anantnag during which strong tremors of an earthquake were felt."

The tweet also said, "Kudos to staff of SDH Bijbehara who conducted the LSCS smoothly & Thank God, everything is Alright."

The video has received over 61,300 views and has been well received. One of the users mentioned how the doctor was professional and dedicated to the patient, and how the surgery went successfully.