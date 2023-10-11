J&K: Agniveer Killed Due To Bullet Injury Along LoC In Poonch; Probe Underway

Agniveer Killed Due To Bullet Injury | Representative Image

Jammu, October 11: An Agniveer was killed due to bullet injury along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday in J&K’s Poonch district. Officials said that Sepoy (Agniveer), Amritpal Singh posted near the LoC in Mankote area of Poonch district was on sentry duty when the incident occurred.

Soldier died on the spot

“The soldier died on the spot."

Investigation initiated into the matter

"Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation, including medico-legal formalities to ascertain whether the death of the soldier occurred due to suicide or any other reason”, officials said.

Further details were awaited.

Read Also After Agniveers Leaving Training Midway, Reports Claim Candidates Need To Pay Expenses

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)