J&K: AGH terrorist arrested with arms in Srinagar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
A categorised terrorist of the Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) outfit was arrested with arms and ammunition from Jammu and Kashmir's Palpora area, the police said on Thursday.

The police said a pistol, a magazine and live rounds were recovered from his possession.

"One categorised terrorist of AGH terror outfit namely Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal arrested by a jt team of Srinagar Police and 24 RR from Palpora. One pistol, magazine and live rounds also recovered. Case under Sections of UAPA registered in Safakadal PS," Srinagar Police said.

