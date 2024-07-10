J&K: 'Abrogation Of Article 370 Had No Impact On Militancy', Omar Abdullah Slams BJP Amid Rise In Terror Attacks; Watch Video

Omar Abdullah speaking to the press on Wednesday, July 10 | X | ANI

Srinagar, July 10: National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, once again raised questions over the abrogation of Article 370 and claimed that the removal of Article 370 has had no impact on militancy in the valley, citing the recent rise in terror attacks in Kashmir.

Slamming the BJP, the NC leader said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should be questioned as it was BJP that used to claim that all the militancy would be wiped off from Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. "Militancy had nothing to do with abrogation of Article 370, we had always said this and it has been proven now," added Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah said that the authorities and high-level officials responsible for maintaining the law and order were being "negligent" and "irresponsible" and that their focus was not on the task at hand.

However, Omar Abdullah refused to comment on Farooq Abdullah's comment who reportedly said that the attacks were taking place for "settlement of issues."

"Situation Deteriorating With Every Passing Day"

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was deteriorating with every passing day and added that the Balakot strike was being portrayed as an act that would end militancy in Jammu and Kashmir but that it was not the case.

"When we were in power, we were being held responsible for the attacks in Kashmir. However, who is responsible now? We only hope that people sitting in the Raj Bhavan should give up on their lavish lifestyle and focus on the work in hand," he added.

#WATCH | On Kathua terror attack: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah says, " ...They (BJP) were claiming that entire militancy is linked with Article 370 and after its abrogation, peace would prevail here...we continuously said that Article 370 had nothing… pic.twitter.com/rTEYYlY5RH — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

He also spoke on the elections due in Jammu and Kashmir and said that if the elections are being postponed, it would be unfortunate for the nation and that the Home Minister and Prime Minister should not buck under the pressure.

Omar added that if the recent attacks were carried out to force the elections ahead, then such forces should not be allowed to win and that polls should be held in Jammu and Kashmir.