 J&K: 7 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Kishtwar; visuals surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
At least seven people were killed and one was critically injured after a cruiser vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 24. The incident took place at the Dangduru Dam site.

Deputy Commissioner Confirms Casualties

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav confirmed the casualties and said that the injured person was being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwa. He added that all possible help as per the requirement would be provided.

Union Minister Speaks to DC Yadav

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, after coming to know about the incident, spoke to DC Yadav about the road accident. "7 persons dead, 1 critically injured. Injured being shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided," Union Minister said.

More details are awaited

