 J&K: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley, No Immediate Reports Of Damage
According to MET department officials, the earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolted Kashmir Valley this morning at around 10.43 am with its epicentre likely in the Afghanistan region. Tremors were felt at multiple places in the Valley. In some places, people rushed out of their homes and workplaces.

Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Kashmir Valley on Wednesday. No casualty or damage to any property has so far been reported from anywhere, said officials.

Earthquakes have wrought havoc in the Valley in the past as well as it falls in a seismologically vulnerable region.

About A Devastating Earthquake

On October 8, 2005, a devastating earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed thousands of people, on both sides of the line of control (LoC).

Muzaffarabad town in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) was completely destroyed in a 2005 temblor, which was one of the worst earthquakes ever to occur in J&K.

For the last five to six years periodic earthquakes have been hitting the Chenab Valley region of J&K including the Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi districts.

At some places in the Doda and Kishtwar districts, these periodic tremors have caused cracks in private and government buildings in the area.

There has been a lot of public debate during the last decade about building earthquake -resistant structures in the Valley.

The traditional old architecture of mud and wood structures was seismologically much more stable than the present structures of brick and concrete often built on reinforced concrete cement foundations that have very little scope of negotiating the earth-shaking that occurs during the earthquake.

There is also a proposal to disallow earthquake-prone structures in the Valley that can endanger both human life and property during times of earthquakes.

