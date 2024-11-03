J&K Grenade Attack: 5 Injured As Terrorists Hurl Grenade At Crowded Market In Srinagar; Visuals Surface

Security Forces At The Spot Of The Blast | X @ahmermkhan

Srinagar: Five people were injured when terrorists threw a grenade in a crowded flea market in the heart of the city here on Sunday, officials said.

The attack, which took place near the heavily-guarded Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was eliminated by security forces in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

Security Forces Rush To The Spot

Police and paramilitary forces have been rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to track the terrorists, the officials said.

The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

