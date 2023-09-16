 J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed After Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJ&K: 2 Terrorists Killed After Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla (VIDEO)

J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed After Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla (VIDEO)

The firefight, which is still on, started after a joint team of police and security forces got a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the forward area of Uri in Baramulla district.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
2 Terrorists Killed After Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla | Twitter | ANI

Srinagar, September 16: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, sources said. "One more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search operation in progress," police said.

The security forces got a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the forward area of Uri

The firefight, which is still on, started after a joint team of police and security forces got a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the forward area of Uri in Baramulla district.

Read Also
Anantnag Encounter: Anti-Pakistan Slogans Raised, Effigy Burnt In Jammu As Anger Mounts Over Killing...
article-image

The terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation from the security forces

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces. In a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past, many terrorists have been killed.

Read Also
Kashmir News: Indian Army, Baramulla Police Arrest 8 Cross-Border Terror Associates, Grenades...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed After Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla (VIDEO)

J&K: 2 Terrorists Killed After Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla (VIDEO)

Delhi: Check Pictures & Other Details Of 'YashoBhoomi'; International Convention Centre To Be...

Delhi: Check Pictures & Other Details Of 'YashoBhoomi'; International Convention Centre To Be...

Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Rajkot Girl's Fake Kidnapping Plot Exposed After Police Launches Massive...

Gujarat: 10-Year-Old Rajkot Girl's Fake Kidnapping Plot Exposed After Police Launches Massive...

India Strongly Condemns Assault On Sikh Student In Canada; Calls For Prompt Action

India Strongly Condemns Assault On Sikh Student In Canada; Calls For Prompt Action

SC On Editors Guild Case: 'False Statement In Article No Offence,' Says Top Court

SC On Editors Guild Case: 'False Statement In Article No Offence,' Says Top Court