J&K: 2 LeT terrorists arrested, they were planning to attack security forces & civilians in Sopore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: Following a joint cordon and search operation initiated by the police, Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF in Botingoo village, the Sopore Police in Jammu and Kashmir detained two terrorists connected to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Imtiaz Ahmad Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone have been named as the two people who have been detained by the Sopore Police. According to news agency ANI, the cops found one weapon, one pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds, and one Chinese hand grenade.

"2 LeT outfit terrorists, Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai& Waseem Ahmad Lone, arrested by Sopore Police, after a joint cordon &search op launched by police, Rashtriya Rifles & CRPF in Botingoo village. 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 8 pistol rounds, 1 Chinese hand grenade recovered," said the Police

"During preliminary questioning, the duo revealed that they were working as hybrid terrorists& OGW respectively for banned terrorist org LeT & at the behest of active LeT terrorist Bilal Hamza Mir were planning to attack security forces & civilians in & around Sopore area," the police further added.

