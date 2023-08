J&K: 2 LeT Militant Associates Arrested In Baramulla; Ammunition & Explosives Seized

J&K: Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and two grenades and eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

At a joint checkpoint established at Sher Colony Tarzoo in Sopore area of the north Kashmir district, security forces intercepted two persons who on seeing the joint party tried to flee, but were apprehended, a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Lone, both residents of Darnambal Tarzoo.

The two are linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and during their search, two grenades and eight pistol rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated, he said.

2 Terrorists Associates Nabbed In July

In a crackdown against terror, two terrorist associates of the LeT outfit with arms ammunition were arrested late at night on July 24 at Chak Tapper Kreeri. A case was registered under UA(P)Act & Arms Act in the matter.

