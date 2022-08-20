e-Paper Get App

J&K: 2 children killed as mud house collapse due to landslide in Udhampur

Two children lost their lives as a mud house collapsed in J&K. | ANI

Two children lost their lives as a mud house collapsed due to landslides in Samole village in Muttal area of J&K Udhampur district.

Udhampur Administration informed ANI that the rescue teams after getting information rushed to the spot and recovered the dead bodies from the debris of the collapsed house.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha on Saturday expressed condolences to the family and directed district administration to provide necessary assistance. He tweeted, "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to house collapse in Muttal, Udhampur. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this hour of grief. Directed district administration to provide necessary assistance to the affected family."

