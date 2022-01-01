Watch Video: 12 dead, 13 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in

Jammu: At least 12 people were killed and 13 were injured in a stampede, triggered by heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day, at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The stampede happened shortly after midnight.

Senior officials and shrine board representatives are on the spot.

Hospital and police sources said at least 20 people were injured in the stampede and were taken to hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality hospital, and the condition of some of the injured was stated to be "serious".

"The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede", J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh told ANI.

