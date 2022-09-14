J&K: 11 dead, 25 injured in minibus accident in Poonch's Sawjian area | ANI

Over 11 people lost their lives and 25 others were injured in a minibus accident in Sawjian area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday. The injured ones have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said.

Jammu & Kashmir | A mini-bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch. Army's rescue operation is underway; 9 deaths reported, many injured shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Further details awaited: Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif pic.twitter.com/NMFhtuK5lj — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

According to ANI, the accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian is currently underway.

"Very sorry to hear about the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch. May the souls of the departed rest in peace & may the injured make a swift recovery." Tweeted Omar Abdullah.

On learning the news, Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha has announced relief of Rs 5 lakh each for family members of the deceased. He has also directed authorities to provide the best treatment to those injured.

Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed Police and Civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 14, 2022

"The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured." The President of India tweeted.

"Pained to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar tweeted.

Pained to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 14, 2022