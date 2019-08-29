Jitendra Singh chairs high-level meet, reviews ongoing projects of North East region

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region and the North Eastern Council, and took stock of the ongoing projects of the region, according to an official statement.

He was informed that all the Northeastern states have provided data for the Education and Research Network (ERNET), paving the way for bringing the North Eastern Region (NER) under the ambitious Digital India Programme to make the citizens digitally empowered in the field of technology, it said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region, was briefed about a hostel for North Eastern students being constructed in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus.

The engineering team said the work is likely to commence by September first week, the statement said. The hostel, the first-of-its-kind in JNU, will accommodate 408 students. In addition, 24 rooms have been earmarked for Divyang students of the NER, it said.

The status of the North Eastern Cultural and Convention Centre, to be set up in Dwarka in New Delhi with an estimated cost of Rs 94 crore, was also discussed.