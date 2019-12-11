'Jis school mein aap padhte ho, hum us school ke head master hain' : Sanjay Raut hits out at govt over nationalism

Lashing out at its former ally BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said his party does not need a certificate for its nationalism or Hindutva ideology.

"I have been hearing since yesterday that those who do not support this Bill are anti-national and those who support it are nationalists. We don't need any certificate on our nationalism or Hindutva," he said in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

"Jis school mein aap padhte ho, hum us school ke head master hain. Hamare school ke headmaster Balasaheb Thackeray the, Atal ji, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee bhi the, hum sabko mante hain," he added.