JioPhone users get their version of 'All-in-one' package; price starts at Rs 75

Jio announces its new ‘All-in-one’ plan for Jio phone users. Jio had initially announced its ‘All-in-one’ plan to general users, the scheme started at Rs 222 and went up to Rs 555. Both these plans feature free calling to Jio numbers, come with 2GB daily internet and 1000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio numbers.

The new plans come right after Jio announced its IUC or Interconnect user charges (IUC) charges for customers at the rate of 6 paise per minute. The IUC charges apply to all calls made from Jio numbers to non-Jio numbers.

The JioPhone ‘All-in-one’ plan starts at Rs. 75 and goes up to Rs. 85. The scheme also allows free IUC calling minutes or what Jio calls ‘offnet minutes’. Jio users won’t have to feed the phone money to talk to non-Jio numbers.

The JioPhone ‘All-in-One’ scheme entails: Rs 75 plan, which comes with free calling for all Jio numbers, 500 offnet minutes or calls to non-Jio numbers and 3 GB of data in total. The validity is one month or 28 days. The Rs 125 ‘All-in-One’ Jiophone plans has a total of 14GB data, free calling for all Jio to Jio numbers and 500 minutes of calling to non-Jio numbers. Validity is one month or 28 days, which means 0.5 GB of data per day.

The Rs 155 plan comes with 28 GB data and 500 offnet minutes and unlimited calls for all Jio numbers. This plan is valid for 28 days as well and has 1GB data per day. The most expensive ‘All-in-One’ plan for JioPhone users will cost Rs 185, which includes 56GB of data in total, free Jio to Jio calling and 500 free minutes to call non-Jio numbers. The daily data limit is 2GB.