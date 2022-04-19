Rajasthan: 11 of a family killed in a road accident in Jhunjhunu; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to next of kin of deceased

11 people of a family were killed in a road accident in Jhunjhunu on Tuesday. These include 2 teenagers and 2 women while 7 people have been injured. All the injured were brought to BDK Hospital in Jhunjhunu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed anguish and offered condolences over the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu.

The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next kin of the deceased while the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The accident happened at Gudhagaurji where a pickup carrying the 18 members of the family overturned after hitting a tractor on the Udaipurwati-Gudha road near Lilo Ki Dhani.

The police said that the family is of Ahir ki Dhani (Krishna Nagar) and had gone to immerse the ashes of a family member who died a few days ago at Lohargal.

All injured were taken to hospital after the accident where doctors declared 8 people, including a woman, dead while three others succumbed during treatment.

Anguished by the tragic accident in Jhunjhunu. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.



Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2022

