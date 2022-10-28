Jharkhand's Prajwal Pandey brings honour to region after being appointed as member of British PM's core committee

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prajwal Pandey. |

Siwan: Prajwal Pandey, born in Siwan, Bihar, has brought honour to his family, district and the entire region as he has been added to the 30 member core committee by Indian-origin British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the young age of 19. He has a connection with Jamapur village in Ziradei block, the same village where the first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, was born.

Prajwal, currently lives in Sindri in Jharkhand. He is the son of Rajesh Pandey, a software engineer who lives in the UK. Prajwal has emotional attachments to his village even today. Prajwal was part of the main campaign team for Conservative Paty when Rishi Sunak was the PM candidate. Now, Sunak has taken charge of the British PM.

Became Conservative Party Member in the age of 16

At the age of 16, Prajwal Pandey entered into politics by joining the Conservative Party of Britain as a member. The lad was earlier elected as an elected member of the UK Youth Parliament in 2019.

He addressed the UK Parliament for the first time as a young Member of Parliament. The people became his fans after his first address. Prajwal's sister, Pranjal Pandey, is pursuing an MBBS at Cambridge University.

Those close to the British Prime Minister reveal that he has always described himself as a very bright learner from the start. At the same time, his relative, Vineet Kumar Dwivedi, added that "even after holding such an important position, he still meets his people like he previously used to." However, his joining the team of Indian-origin British PMs is a cause of tremendous pride for us and the people of our region.