Bihar: Two get life sentence in Judge murder case

During the trial, the prosecution presented 58 witnesses against rickshaw drivers

Law Kumar MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 06:49 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Two auto-rickshaw drivers were awarded life imprisonment by Special CBI court judge, Rajnikant Pathak on Saturday. The two have been charged with the murder of additional district and sessions Judge Uttam Anand.

Rahul Verma and Lakhan Verma, belonging to the Jharia city of Jharkhand had knocked down Uttam Anand to death when he was on a morning walk at Luby Circular Road on July 28, 2021.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, the investigation of the case was handed over to the CBI while Ranchi High Court was monitoring its investigation.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 58 witnesses against rickshaw drivers while the defence claimed it was an ordinary case of hit and run and not murder.

