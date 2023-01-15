Jharkhand Shocker: Enraged husband chops off wife's lover's head with an axe after catching couple in compromising position

Representative Image

A man in Jharkhand killed his wife's lover after catching the couple together in Lonjo village. The accused has been arrested an an investigation has been launched by the police.

Vishwanath Sundi used an axe to chop off the victim's head. He was already suspicious of his wife's illicit affair with Shyamlal Hembram, who belongs to Segaisai village.

Sundi caught the couple red-handed, allegedly in a compromising position, and was furious after seeing them together. He beat up Hembram and then dragged him to a nearby tree and tied him to it.

Sundi then found an axe nearby and proceeded to behead Hembram, who died on the spot. Police arrived at the scene of crime on Sunday and arrested Sundi. They sent Hembram's body for post-mortem.