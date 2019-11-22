Jharkhand polls: Amit Shah invokes Vajpayee

Ranchi: Addressing two large public meetings at Lohardagga and Manika in the first leg of electioneering, union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday claimed Jharkhand has become Naxal-free in the last five years. He gave credit to chief minister Raghuwar Das for finishing Maoists from Jharkhand.

Shah recalled in 2014 elections too, he had his first election meeting at Lohadragga which is the constituency of the former PCC president, Sukhdeo Bhagat, who had joined BJP last week.

Contrary to the chrages levelled by the rebel BJP leader, Saryu Rai who is contesting as an independent from Jamshedpur East, BJP president praised Raghubar Das and said an honest and development-oriented government was led for the last five years by Raghubar who fulfilled the wishes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, creator of Jharkhand state.

"People of Jharkhand should return the debt to Vajpayee with gratitude by voting BJP to power with an absolute majority." In 2014 assembly elections, BJP could form government with the support of AJSU and rebel MLAs of JVM.