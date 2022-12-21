e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner's body found at home

Jharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner's body found at home

A police constable in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district was detained after the body of his live-in partner, a 25-year-old woman, was found in his official quarter here, a senior police officer said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Follow us on

Hazaribag: A police constable in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district was detained after the body of his live-in partner, a 25-year-old woman, was found in his official quarter here, a senior police officer said.

The victim used to work as a saleswoman in a petrol pump close.

The incident came to light when the constable, a widower, came back to his quarter in Hazaribag police line on Tuesday night and raised an alarm after finding the woman with her throat slit, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

When taken to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

"It appeared to be a case of murder and involvement of the detained police constable cannot be ruled out," the SP said.

An FIR was not yet registered as the authorities are awaiting the arrival of her relatives.

Read Also
MMRCL soon to receive second rake for Mumbai Metro 3 train trials
article-image

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Ambulance on way to RML Hospital Delhi with critical patient inside breaks down midway, towed...

WATCH: Ambulance on way to RML Hospital Delhi with critical patient inside breaks down midway, towed...

Karnataka politician's farmhouse housing blackbucks, spotted deers, wild boars, jackals as pets...

Karnataka politician's farmhouse housing blackbucks, spotted deers, wild boars, jackals as pets...

In Pics: Check out the top 10 most liked Instagram posts of 2022

In Pics: Check out the top 10 most liked Instagram posts of 2022

Jharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner's body found at home

Jharkhand: Police constable detained after live-in partner's body found at home

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to forensic lab for taking voice samples

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to forensic lab for taking voice samples