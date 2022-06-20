Jharkhand MLA justifies his remark; 'BJP brought Agnipath & the nation is burning'

Jharkhand MLA said, "Are our youth, armed forces & recruits happy with Agnipath? No. Nation is up in flames today." | ANI

Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, on Monday, has justified his remark on Defense Ministry's new recruitment initiative, Agnipath. He questioned if the youth, armed forces and recruits are happy with the scheme as protests continue in various states of the country.

Speaking to ANI, the Jharkhand MLA said, "Are our youth, armed forces & recruits happy with Agnipath? No. Nation is up in flames today. Trains are burning & public properties are suffering damage. Police are firing at youth. So, I said that. What wrong did I say?"

"I'd like to ask BJP what did they do in eight years. What welfare scheme did they bring for people? They brought Farm Laws and hundreds died. They brought Agnipath and the nation is burning. It'll be better if you roll this back," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, a video went viral where in Ansari was seen saying, "Desh hoga khoon se lathpath lekhin hum nahi hone denge yeh Agnipath (The country will be covered in blood but we will not let this Agneepath happen)." He had also alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not provided any jobs in the last eight years.

Schools to remain shut on Monday

All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" agitation called by some organisations against the Agnipath recruitment scheme launched by the Central government last week, which has led to protests across the country.

Security personnel has been arranged at various locations in Ranchi amid rallies against the Army recruitment scheme. "JAC exams for class 11 were scheduled for today. New dates will be announced for today's exams," Sister Mary Grace, Principal, Ursuline Convent School, and Inter College told ANI.