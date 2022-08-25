Jharkhand mining case: CM Hemant Soren's close aide Prem Prakash remanded 6 days of ED custody

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | ANI

Prem Prakash, a close aide of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning in Jharkhand's illegal mining case, has been remanded to six days of ED custody. According to ANI, he will be in judicial custody tonight.

Earlier in the day, the ED had also recovered two AK-47s along with 60 cartridges and two magazines from Prem Prakash's house.

Ranchi Police has also claimed that weapons were allotted to 2 security personnel who kept them at Prem's residence. Both of them have been suspended.

The fresh raids are being done after Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was questioned.

ED on July 19 arrested Mishra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The move came after the agency seized cash amounting to Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra in the case. The seized amount belonged to Mishra, one Dahoo Yadav and their associates.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 27 seized one inland vessel M.V. Infralink-III worth Rs 30 crore in connection with its ongoing investigation into the illegal mining and extortion case in Jharkhand.

The vessel was seized during a search operation conducted in the case of the involvement of Pankaj Mishra.