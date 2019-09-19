Jharkhand man receives life imprisonment for killing younger brother

Simdega: A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his younger brother over two years ago in Simdega district. The court of Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Simon Tete (55) on Wednesday, Public Prosecutor (PP) Mahendra Singh said here.

According to the police investigation report, Simon returned home at Maroroma Ganju Toli village of the district after plucking mahua flowers on April 16, 2017 and asked his wife to serve food.