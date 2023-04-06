 Jharkhand man, inebriated, kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking further: Report
Jharkhand man, inebriated, kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking further: Report

Jharkhand man, inebriated, kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking further: Report

Updated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand man, inebriated, kills his 12th wife for stopping him from drinking further: Report | Representative image

In yet another incident of domestic violence, a man in Bokaro, Jharkhand, allegedly killed his 12th wife, Savitri Devi, after she tried to stop him from drinking.

The accused, Ram Chandra Turi, was known for his alcoholic nature, which had led to all his previous partners leaving him. The incident has once again highlighted the issue of alcoholism and its impact on family life.

A history of failed marriages

Ram Chandra Turi had married 11 times before Savitri Devi, all of which had ended in failure due to his alcoholism, stated a report. He had been married to Savitri Devi for at least 20 years, and the couple had four children, stated a report.

However, his elder son had to work as a labourer in Hyderabad, while the remaining three were attending a wedding function on the day of the incident.

A brutal murder

On the day of the incident, Ram Chandra Turi returned home drunk and started drinking again at home. When his wife tried to stop him from drinking, he became enraged and started beating her with a stick until she fainted. Villagers reported that he continued to beat her until she died.

The couple's children returned home to find their mother lying in a pool of blood, and they immediately called for help. The neighbours gathered at the home and informed the police, who arrested Ram Chandra Turi after investigation.

Alcoholism and domestic violence

The incident once again highlights the issue of alcoholism and its impact on family life. Domestic violence is a serious problem in India, and alcoholism is often cited as a contributing factor. According to a study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), alcoholism is one of the major causes of domestic violence in India. The study found that over 50% of domestic violence cases in India were related to alcohol abuse.

Savitri Devi's murder highlights the urgent need for greater awareness and action to address the issue of domestic violence in India. It is essential to provide support to victims of domestic violence and to tackle the root causes of the problem, including alcoholism.

