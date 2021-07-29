Jharkhand judge dies after being hit by auto; chilling CCTV footage spurs call for murder investigation

In a shocking turn of events a judge in Jharkhand was killed recently in what many contend was a premediated murder. District and Additional Judge Uttam Anand died after being hit by a speeding vehicle as he undertook his morning jog. The incident took place on Wednesday in Dhanbad, with the official dying in the hospital from his injuries. CCTV footage and follow-up research however reveal some chilling details.

As per footage that has since gone viral, the judge was traversing a deserted stretch of the road when an auto-rickshaw appears and zooms towards him. The vehicle moves until it is almost reached the side of the road where Anand can be seen jogging. After ramming the judge, the vehicle instantly veers away and drives off. The incident took place around 5 am.

While it had initially been reported as a hit and run case, his family has now filed a murder complaint. Reports quoted officials to say that the vehicle hit him deliberately. Investigation indicates that the auto in question was stolen mere hours before the judge was attacked.