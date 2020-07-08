Jharkhand JAC Class 10 result 2020 to be declared soon; check at jacresults.com

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the class 10 board results on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Students who have appeared for examination can check their results on 'jacresults.com', and 'jac.nic.in'. According to reports, the JAC 10th results will be declared on July 8 at 1 pm.

Nearly 3.8 lakh students appeared in the matriculation (Class-10) examination conducted by JAC. The class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Usually, the Jharkhand Academic Council announces the results in the month of May, but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Steps to check JAC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login id and credentials.

Step 4: Click on submit and your result would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it.