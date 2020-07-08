Jharkhand JAC Class 10 result 2020 declared; check at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the result of class 10 exam on Wednesday, July 8. Students who have appeared for examination can check their results on 'jacresults.com', and 'jac.nic.in'.

Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam this year which was held between February 11 and 28. Usually, the Jharkhand Academic Council announces the results in the month of May, but this year it was delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Steps to check JAC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of JAC at jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login id and credentials.

Step 4: Click on submit and your result would be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it.