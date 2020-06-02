Jharkhand JAC Class 9th result declared; check at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 9th result today. Students can check their results on the JAC's official website-- jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Around 4.2 lakh students had appeared for the Class 9th exam this year.

The Jharkhand Academic Council will provide the original mark sheet and passing certificate to the candidates through their respective schools. The result was scheduled to be announced in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The JAC Class 9th examination was conducted on January 21 and 22, 2020.

Steps to check JAC Class 9th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website--www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the JAC exam 2020 results link

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Click on print to download mark sheet

Step 6: Download your JAC Class 9 Result for future use.