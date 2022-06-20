Jharkhand issues new guidelines for containment of COVID-19; mask now compulsory in closed spaces, public transport

Photo: Unsplash

Jharkhand government on Monday issued new guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 and made wearing of face cover/mask compulsory in closed spaces, in workplaces and during public transport.

The government issued a list of fresh guidelines. Here's a look at all the guidelines:

1. Wearing of face cover/ mask is compulsory in closed spaces, in work places and during public transport.

2. Individuals shall maintain adequate social distance in public places and at work places.

3. Provisions for hand wash or sanitiser will be made at work places.

4. Spitting in public places is prohibited.

5. In closed spaces proper ventilation must be ensured.

6. All schools and coaching institutions shall comply with SOP/guidelines for health and safety protocol for reopening of schools and learning with social distancing (annexed issued by Department of School Education and Literacy,Ministry of Education, Government of India.

7. All Colleges and Universities shall comply with the Guidelines issued by University Grants Commission for reopening the colleges and universities post lockdown due to COVID-19.

8. All ITI, skill development centres and polytechnics shall comply with SOP for resumption of academic work in Industrial Training Institutes issued by Directorate General of Training, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

9. Training institutions of Government of India and state government shall comply with SOP (annexed)issued by Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India

10. Examinations to be conducted by various authorities of Government of India/Government of Jharkhand/Universities/ Colleges/ schools and national examinations conducted by private authorities/ institutionsshall bein compliance of SOP dated 10.09.2020 (annexed)issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in this regard.

11. Hotels, Restaurants and other hospitality units such as guest house/Dharamshala/lodge etc shall comply with the SOP on preventive measures laid down by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

12. All religious places/ places of worship shall comply with SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goverment of India.

13. Gymnasiums and yoga institutes shall comply with SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Offices shall comply with the SOP on preventive measures laid down by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

14. Any person violating these guidelines will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.