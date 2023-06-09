Jharkhand: Illegal Coal Mine Collapses In Dhanbad, 3 Feared Dead And Several Trapped

Representative image | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Aleast three people lost their lives after an illegally operated mine collapsed in Bhowra colliery area in Jharkhand on Friday. Many other workers working in the illegally run mine are feared trapped, according to news agency PTI.

Incident took place around 10.30 am

The incident happened around 10.30 am on Friday morning. The incident took place at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). It is 150 kms away from state capital Ranchi.

Rescue ops underway

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kuma, was quoted saying by news agency PTI that exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

Eyewitness says many villagers were working when the mine caved in

According to an eyewitness, many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when the mine caved in on Friday morning.

Three declared brought dead

"With the help of the locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," the eyewitness was quoted by PTI. Rescue operations are underway and it is unclear how many workers have been rescued or how many are trapped.

