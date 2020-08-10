Jharkhand HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto takes admission in class 11; here's how Twitter reacted

Jharkhand HRD minister Jagarnath Mahto has decided to enroll himself into class 11 after his capability to assume the role was questioned.

The 53-year-old minister, who has studied only till class 10, filed his student application at government-affiliated Devi Mahto Inter College in Bokaro district. He will be resuming his education after 25 years.

Mahto has chosen the Arts stream to continue his education. "I am a politician. So, the subject of political science will be for sure. I will choose the rest of the subjects very soon," he said.

"Constant criticism inspired me to restart my pending education. Ever since I was made education minister of Jharkhand, a section of people has been aggressive on my educational qualification. Then, I decided to begin my studies again," Mahto told Hindustan Times.

On being asked about how he will handle both ministry and classes, he said, "Let me get the admission, first. I have just applied for admission today. If my application falls under rules, I will get admission. Thereafter, I will think about striking a balance."

However, Twitter was full of reactions after hearing the news. A user said, "Why are you guys offending him saying lot of graduates are jobless and he is HRD minister? You guys must question the constitution which made this possible..it is not his mistake!!"