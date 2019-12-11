Jharkhand HC grants bail to six people arrested in Tabrez Ansari lynching case

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted bail to six people arrested in connection with the lynching of Tabrez Ansari in June.

Justice R Mukhopadhyay granted bail to the six after their advocate A K Sahani informed the court that neither their names were mentioned in the FIR registered in connection with the death of Ansari nor the main accused Papu Mandal had implicated them during interrogation by the police. The advocate told the court that the six -- Bhimsen Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Mahesh Mahali, Satyanarayan Nayak, Madan Nayak and Vikram Mandal -- had been in jail since June 25.