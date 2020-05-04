Jharkhand govt sends 15 buses to Chhattisgarh's Raipur to bring back stranded migrant labourers

Raipur: Jharkhand government sent around 15 buses from 6 districts to Raipur on Sunday to bring back the migrant labourers stuck here amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The lockdown, which was to end on May 3 has been extended to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The labourers are being kept in Dharampura village of Raipur, from where they are being sent back to Jharkhand when buses arrive.

"Around 15 buses from 6 districts are reaching here today. Labourers of these districts will be sent back today, rest to be sent back when buses from their dist come. Rest of the buses to come tomorrow and day after. There are around 1000 labourers of Jharkhand in Raipur," said Raipur SDM.