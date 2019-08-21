Jharkhand: Girl suffers burn injuries in acid attack

Dhanbad: A girl suffered burn injuries in her left hand after two motorbike-borne youths allegedly threw acid on her in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, the police said Wednesday.

The girl, a class 10 student was going to attend private tuition when two youths threw acid at her in Tetulmari area of the district on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police, Dhanbad Rural, Aman Kumar said.

The girl was immediately admitted to Patliputra Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the SP said. The PMCH Superintendent, Dr H K Singh, said that the girl was discharged on Wednesday after treatment.

"She has wound on her left hand, which has been treated," he said. On the SP's directive, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sarita Murmu went to PMCH and took statement of the girl.

"The statement of girl has been taken and the police are making a list of her friends for questioning to unearth the incident," the SP told reporters. The father of the girl said the district administration has deployed two women constables for her security round-the-clock.