Jharkhand: Flying chairs, chaos spotted at Chhath Puja camp after two political groups clash; Watch video

Jharkhand: Flying chairs, chaos spotted at Chhath Puja camp after two political groups start fight; Watch video | ANI

Jamshedpur: A video from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has emerged wherein a Chhath puja gathering turned chaotic on Friday after supporters of two politicians clashed over who gets to organise programs at a temple.

The supporters of Independent MLA Saryu Rai and BJP leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das were seen clashing in the video from Surya Mandir in Sidhgora.

In the video, supporters of the two leaders were seen uprooting makeshift tents and throwing plastic chairs at each other. Flying chairs and rods can be spotted in the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reason for the fight

The supporters of Rai had reportedly set up camp for devotees close to the venue of Das supporters' event following which the clash broke out.

Chhath Puja festivity

The four-day festival started on October 28, which was a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday. On each day, people observe the Chhath and follow rigorous rituals. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.

The main purpose of Chhath Puja is to help the Vrattis gain mental and spiritual purity. It is believed that sunlight has cures for various diseases and conditions. Taking a dip in the holy river also has certain medicinal benefits. The festival requires maintaining the utmost ritualistic purity.

A full day fast without water is observed on the third main day of Chhath Puja. The main ritual of the day is to offer Arghya to the setting Sun. On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Dusri Arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. The 36 hours long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.