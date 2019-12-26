Jharkhand election results indicate AAP will sweep Delhi polls: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that the Jharkhand Assembly poll results indicate that his party will come back to power for a second consecutive term in Delhi.

"It is evident that AAP will come back to power in Delhi with a thumping majority. The results of Jharkhand indicate that now elections will be fought on local issues. Today, inflation, education, health are real issues. We have worked on these issues in Delhi," Singh told reporters here. "Jharkhand results indicate that the people of Delhi will make Kejriwal win with a big majority. People will vote for the work done," he said.

In Jharkhand, BJP suffered a major defeat as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance, including Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, secured a comfortable majority bagging 47 seats in the 81-member Assembly. Delhi, where 70 seats are at stake will go to poll early next year. In 2015, the ruling AAP registered a landslide victory by winning 67 seats.