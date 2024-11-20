 Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

Majority of the exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP led NDA alliance in Jharkhand. The JMM-Congress led INDIA alliance is predicted to fall short of the majority mark.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
JMM's Hemant Soren and BJP's Champai Soren | PTI | X@ChampaiSoren

As voting concluded in Jharkhand for the second phase on Wednesday (November 20), the major exit polls predicted a BJP led NDA victory in the state. The exit polls predicted the JMM-Congress government falling short of the majority mark.

In Jharkhand, People's Pulse predicted 44-53 seats for NDA and 25-37 seats for INDIA Bloc while giving 5-9 seats to others.

The Times Now-JVC's Exit Poll predicted the BJP to win 40-44 seats in Jharkhand. JMM led alliance has been predicted to win 30-40 seats in the 81-member assembly.

The Matrize exit poll predicted 42-47 seats for the BJP and 25-30 seats for the JMM.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA To Win 155 Seats, MahaYuti To Get 119 Seats, Predicts Electoral Edge
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Maharashtra: Realty Sector Pins Hope On Reform And Growth From New Government
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free
Maharashtra Polls Plagued By Allegations Of Bitcoin Manipulation Involving Supriya Sule And Nana Patole
Maharashtra Polls Plagued By Allegations Of Bitcoin Manipulation Involving Supriya Sule And Nana Patole

Chanakya Strategies predicted 45-50 seats for the BJP and 35-38 seats for the JMM-Congress.

Axis My India predicted a brute majority for JMM-Congress led INDIA alliance in the state. The agency gave BJP led NDA 17-27 seats.

Read Also
Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Pollsters Predict BJP Victory In State As JMM-Congress Fall Short Of...
article-image

A survey conducted by Delhi University's Centre for Global Studies (CGS) has predicted electoral victories for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra and the NDA in Jharkhand. The Exit Polls have come under criticism in the past as majority of the exit polls proved incorrect in predicting the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Haryana assembly elections held this year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free

Rajasthan Govt Declares Film 'The Sabarmati Report' On Godhra Incident Tax-Free

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Pollsters Predict BJP Victory In State As JMM-Congress Fall Short Of...

Jharkhand Exit Poll Results: Pollsters Predict BJP Victory In State As JMM-Congress Fall Short Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...