Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Poll Of Polls Predicts NDA's Satisfactory Victory In The State

JMM's Hemant Soren and BJP's Champai Soren | PTI | X@ChampaiSoren

As voting concluded in Jharkhand for the second phase on Wednesday (November 20), the major exit polls predicted a BJP led NDA victory in the state. The exit polls predicted the JMM-Congress government falling short of the majority mark.

In Jharkhand, People's Pulse predicted 44-53 seats for NDA and 25-37 seats for INDIA Bloc while giving 5-9 seats to others.

The Times Now-JVC's Exit Poll predicted the BJP to win 40-44 seats in Jharkhand. JMM led alliance has been predicted to win 30-40 seats in the 81-member assembly.

The Matrize exit poll predicted 42-47 seats for the BJP and 25-30 seats for the JMM.

Chanakya Strategies predicted 45-50 seats for the BJP and 35-38 seats for the JMM-Congress.

Axis My India predicted a brute majority for JMM-Congress led INDIA alliance in the state. The agency gave BJP led NDA 17-27 seats.

A survey conducted by Delhi University's Centre for Global Studies (CGS) has predicted electoral victories for the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra and the NDA in Jharkhand. The Exit Polls have come under criticism in the past as majority of the exit polls proved incorrect in predicting the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Haryana assembly elections held this year.