Jharkhand Election 2019: Exit Polls predict slight edge for JMM-Cong

On Friday, the exit poll results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections are out, and the C-Voter exit poll predicted a hung assembly with a slight lead for the Cong-JMM-RJD alliance.

The Cong-JMM-RJD alliance is predicted to win 35 seats with the BJP likely to get 32.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are set to bag 3 and 5 seats respectively, with others getting six.

There are 81 seats in the state assembly which was carved out of Bihar.

Meanwhile the Axis Survey also predicted a lead for JMM+. JMM-Cong are set to come back to power according to the India-Today Axis Survey as well with JMM+ predicted to get between 38-50, BJP set to win 22-32. The survey predicted 2-4 seats to JVM and 3-5 to AJSU.

The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand passed off peacefully in Jharkhand, Election Commission officials said here.

An estimated 70.83 per cent of the total 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm when the polling ended, they said.

Out of 81 assembly seats in the states, elections concluded in 65 constituencies in the previous four phases -- between November 30 and December 16.

Counting has been scheduled on December 23.

(With Inputs from PTI)