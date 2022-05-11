Jharkhand: ED arrests mining secretary Pooja Singhal in MGNREGA funds fraud

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in money laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds & other charges.

Singhal had appeared before the central agency for the second consecutive day in connection with the probe.

Ranchi | Enforcement Directorate arrests Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in money laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds & other charges https://t.co/zyddFXJV7J — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:51 PM IST