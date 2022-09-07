Jharkhand: Drunk servant axes couple to death after quarrel over food

Representative Image |

Gumla (Jharkhand): A 40-year-old man allegedly axed a couple to death in their sleep and critically injured their daughter following a brawl over food in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said.

The man, who worked as a servant in the house of the deceased in Majhgaon Jamtoli village in Raidih Police Station area, was arrested after the son escaped unhurt during the attack late on Monday night and raised an alarm following which locals nabbed the accused and informed the police.

The deceased, Richard and Melanie Minz, succumbed to their injuries, while their daughter Teresa is struggling for her life in a hospital in Ranchi.

The accused, identified as Satyendra Lakra, said that he had a brawl with Richard Minz over food a few days back and had become paranoid that his master would murder him, a police officer said.

Lakra said that before his master could kill him, he axed Minz family members in an inebriated state.

The murder weapon has been seized and a case has been registered, he added.

